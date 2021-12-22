Housing Minister considering the extension of Rent Pressure Zones to cover the entire country

The Housing Minister says he’s considering extending Rent Pressure Zones to cover the entire country.

Currently, 24% of the country isn’t in an RPZ, meaning rents can increase at the same rate as inflation while those living within zones can’t have their rent increased by more than 2%.

Three of the seven Local Electoral Areas (LEA) across our two counties are already included, Kilkenny was added in July 2019 with Carlow LEA following two months later and Piltown making the list that December.

Darragh O’Brien says he’s seeking legal advice to extend the zones further but that supply is the biggest issue.