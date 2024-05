The Housing Minister’s visiting Carlow later.

Darragh O’Brien’s due to meet with retained firefighters undergoing training in Hacketstown.

He’ll also turn the sod on new social homes in Tullow and hear from a new tenant in Graiguecullen before viewing the work turning vacant and derelict town centre buildings into homes in Carlow town.

Stay tuned for more on that as KCLR will be covering the visit.