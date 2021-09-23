Housing Minister to cut ribbons on Kilkenny’s new road and housing projects in the city and county

A key new route in Kilkenny will be officially opened today.

The new thoroughfare that links the Callan Road and the Circular Road is part of a Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF) project to enable a new area rise up in the Western Environs, allowing for the building of new school buildings and hundreds of houses.

The ribbon will be cut by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The Fianna Fáil Deputy will also be doing the honours at three housing projects; at Donaguile in Castlecomer and in the city at the Broguemaker on the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny as well as the Respond Project at Margaret’s Field on the Callan Road.

Stay tuned for updates on this across the day.