Housing Minister to open new homes in Carlow Town today

The Housing Minister is coming to Carlow today to officially open a new social housing development.

73 houses have been built by housing body, Tuath, in an estate at Browneshill in Carlow Town.

Minister Eoghan Murphy will do the official opening at half past 12 today.

Speaking to KCLR News, Fiona Egan from Tuath says “The 73 homes are a mix of two, three and four bed homes, 57 of which are allocated over the last 14 or 15 months with the remaining 16 homes to be allocated all to families on the Carlow County Council waiting list before Christmas”.

She added that the organisation provides a lot of social homes locally noting “At the moment we have over 60 homes in the Carlow region and about the same in Kilkenny, we are due to work on another 60 to 70 homes in the Carlow region over the next 18 months or so so hopefully they will be allocated in the next 18 to 20 months and we’re working with numerous developers looking at options in the Kilkenny area as well”.