Housing Minister to visit address 300 delegates at LAMA conference in Kilkenny

The Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will address the Local Authority Members’ Association Conference in Kilkenny today.

The Minister is due at Hotel Kilkenny later this morning where up to 300 delegates are due for the gathering.

Kilkenny County Councillor Joe Malone is the Oireachtas Liaison Officer with LAMA, he says that there will be a number of interesting speakers today:

“Kenneth Egan will be there, he’s a Fine Gael Councillor in Dublin South and he’ll be talking about mental health. We’ll also have Jim Bergin of Glanbia, we have Collette Phelan of UPMC in Kilkenny aswell”

Minister O’Brien is expected to speak to those gathered about the Governments Housing for All Strategy among other housing issues.