“How can they get out the hostages if they’re bombing every place?” asks former Senator, Kilkenny man Mick Lanigan

G7 nations have announced a unified stance on the Israel-Hamas war calling for ‘humanitarian pauses’ to allow aid to reach desperate civilians in Gaza.

Foreign ministers from the seven leading industrial democracies have been holding intensive meetings in Tokyo.

Former Senator, Kilkenny man Mick Lanigan, has long voiced the plight of those in Palestinian and was awarded the Order of Bethlehem 2000 by the late Yasser Arafat, former President of the Palestinian National Authority for his work.

He joined our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily to discuss the current conflict and its background;