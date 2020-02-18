KCLR News
HSA investigating serious workplace fall in Kilkenny City
A man is believed to be in a critical condition in Hospital after building site fall.
A man’s believed to be in a critical condition after a workplace incident in Kilkenny City.
KCLR understands that the man suffered life-threatening injuries in a fall at a building site and is currently being treated at St Lukes Hospital.
The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed that it has been made aware of an incident and has launched an investigation.