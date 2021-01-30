HSE Chief warns that ICUs will continue to face extreme strain

The head of the HSE has warned that intensive care units across the country will remain close to their limits for some time yet.

Paul Reid’s comments come as the local St Luke’s Hospital is once again at full capacity, with no general beds or ICU beds available there today.

The facility had no beds left yesterday either, resulting in 15 patients waiting on trolleys there.

Latest figures show there are 28 people with Covid-19 being treated at the general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny, with four of those in critical care.

Meanwhile, Paul Reid has also confirmed the number of people hospitalised with the virus nationwide has fallen to 1,488.

There are 210 patients in ICUs across the country – which is 35 per cent higher than the peak of the first wave last spring.