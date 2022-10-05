HSE investigating three confirmed cases of bacterial meningitis – two people have died

The HSE has confirmed it’s investigating three confirmed cases of bacterial meningitis – two of which were fatal.

One more report is not confirmed but has been classed as a ‘possible’ case of the disease.

Three of the patients are young adults and the other is a child under 10 years old – all are from different areas of Ireland with no links.

Bacterial meningitis is a serious illness that involves the inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord – it requires urgent antibiotic treatment.

It carries symptoms like fever, headache, stiffness, vomiting, sensitivity to light, drowsiness, diarrhoea, muscle pain, fever and rash.