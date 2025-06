“Connection is Protection” that’s the message for this year’s World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

It’s on Sunday but ahead of that, HSE safeguarding teams will be available at key post offices, including on Kilkenny’s High Street and the Burrin Street outlet in Carlow town, today until 3pm.

Spokesperson Rob O’Connor says the aim is to help people identify abuse and provide them with information on available supports;