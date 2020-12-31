Shop Carlow Kilkenny
HSE says the sharp rise in covid-19 hospital patients is very worrying

491 people are now in hospital with the virus

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart Send an email 31/12/2020

The head of the HSE says the sharp rise in covid-19 hospital patients is extremely concerning.

491 people are now in hospital with the virus, which is around twice as many compared to the figures recorded last week.

1,718 new covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, and HSE CEO Paul Reid says there is a “strong likelihood” that number could double over the next few days.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says the rate of transmission has been on the rise over the Christmas period.

