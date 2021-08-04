HSE South East “delighted” with turn-out at weekend walk-in vaccination centres in Carlow and Kilkenny

Walk-in vaccination centres could be re-opening soon in Carlow and Kilkenny.

It’s after a strong turn-out at the clinics at Cillin Hill and IT Carlow over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The HSE South East says they are delighted with the turn-out at Cillin Hill in Kilkenny and at IT Carlow last weekend.

KCLR News understands hundreds of people turned out at each of the local facilities across the three days.

In a statement to KCLR, the HSE says they’re analysing the operational effectiveness and will make a decision on using further walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres in due course.

They add that they are planning additional walk-in sessions and are reminding locals to bring ID with their Date of Birth if and when the clinics are re-opened.

The Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan says the uplifting scenes we saw over the Bank Holiday weekend as thousands of our young people received their COVID-19 vaccines at the HSE’s walk-in vaccination centres were extremely encouraging.