Guess the weight of the bull!
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

HSE South East reminds all in Carlow, Kilkenny and the rest of the region of supports and services for those bereaved

See contact details below

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 15/09/2021
image pexels.com

If you’ve been bereaved and are in need of a listening ear or more, the HSE South East is reminding you they’re Here For You.

A campaign is underway outlining the various services and supports available.

See below and find more on the Healthy County Facebook pages, including Healthy Carlow and Healthy Kilkenny, and on Twitter search for @SouthEastCH and @AnamCaraSupport Also see hse.ie

Anam Cara support parents who’ve been bereaved:

The Irish Hospice Foundation too are here to help: 

 

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 15/09/2021