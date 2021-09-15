KCLR NewsNews & Sport
HSE South East reminds all in Carlow, Kilkenny and the rest of the region of supports and services for those bereaved
See contact details below
If you’ve been bereaved and are in need of a listening ear or more, the HSE South East is reminding you they’re Here For You.
A campaign is underway outlining the various services and supports available.
See below and find more on the Healthy County Facebook pages, including Healthy Carlow and Healthy Kilkenny, and on Twitter search for @SouthEastCH and @AnamCaraSupport Also see hse.ie
Anam Cara support parents who’ve been bereaved:
The Irish Hospice Foundation too are here to help: