There’s huge excitement in Carlow and Kilkenny as both local women who ran for Ireland South have secured seats in the European Parliament.

They were declared victorious last night and will join Seán Kelly (Fine Gael), Billy Kelleher (Fianna Fáil) and Independent Michael McNamara in representing the ten counties of the constituency.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace has been speaking with Cynthia Ní Mhurchú (Fianna Fáil) whose also celebrating a birthday;

While Brian Redmond caught up with Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion on The KCLR Daily;

Reaction locally has been quite positive – Angela Doyle Stuart’s been out in Kathleen’s home town of Callan while Edwina Grace has been catching up with Glór Cheatharlach’s Bride de Roiste who taught alongside Cynthia and has known her for years;