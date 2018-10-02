Hundreds more patients to be treated at Kilcreene Hospital following NTPF investment

Two hundred additional patients will be treated at a Kilkenny hospital this year under the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

Minister Simon Harris delivered the news on a visit to Kilkenny last night for the Fine Gael selection convention.

Minister John Paul Phelan says they’re hoping to roll it out on a more permanent basis saying Kilcreene has the capacity to treat 600-700 additional patients a year.

Minister Phelan says they could do so without adding more beds or more staff.