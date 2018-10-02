Hundreds more patients to be treated at Kilcreene Hospital following NTPF investment
Hundreds more patients to be treated at Kilcreene Hospital following NTPF investment

Two hundred additional patients will be treated at a Kilkenny hospital this year under the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

Minister Simon Harris delivered the news on a visit to Kilkenny last night for the Fine Gael selection convention.

Minister John Paul Phelan says they’re hoping to roll it out on a more permanent basis saying Kilcreene has the capacity to treat 600-700 additional patients a year.

Minister Phelan says they could do so without adding more beds or more staff.

