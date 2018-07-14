KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Hundreds of Irish pounds stolen from Kilkenny pensioner as stash of 50 punt notes taken
Hundreds of pounds in old money has been stolen from the house of a pensioner in Kilkenny City.
The house belonging to a man in his 80s on New Road, near the former McDonald’s building, was broken into between 1.20pm and 4.40pm yesterday afternoon.
The culprits broke a pane by the front door and got in that way.
Garda Andy Neill says a large volume of 50 punt notes were stolen, which would be a very unusual sight these days.
Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.