Hundreds of Irish pounds stolen from Kilkenny pensioner as stash of 50 punt notes taken

Hundreds of pounds in old money has been stolen from the house of a pensioner in Kilkenny City.

The house belonging to a man in his 80s on New Road, near the former McDonald’s building, was broken into between 1.20pm and 4.40pm yesterday afternoon.

The culprits broke a pane by the front door and got in that way.

Garda Andy Neill says a large volume of 50 punt notes were stolen, which would be a very unusual sight these days.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.