Hundreds sign petition to try and keep Carlow College student from being deported

More than 550 people have now signed a petition to keep a Carlow College student from being deported.

First year student, Michael Usiku, has been asked to leave the country by December 29th because he wasn’t able to furnish his college registration papers to the Justice Department on time.

Justice Minister, Charlie Flanagan, is now the only one who can reverse the decision.

Carlow College Students’ Union president, Adam Kane says all Michael wants is to complete his education:

“He’s not looking for citizenship. He’s actually, quite simply, just looking to finish his education so that he can go about the rest of his life.

“We would, as a Students’ Union at the very least, – and it’s the same with the lecturing staff and the staff in general in the college – we want to facilitate that process and allow him to finish his education so that he can essentially do the great work that we know he will do as a graduate of Carlow College in his community.”

The issue will also be raised at a regional meeting of the Union of Students in Ireland next week.

The petition that was started by the college on Friday can be viewed here.