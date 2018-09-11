Hundreds line out to welcome Kilkenny camogie stars back to the Marble City

Despite the bad weather & All Ireland loss, moods were not dampened at last evening’s homecoming for Kilkenny’s Senior Camogie Team.

A couple of hundred fans, friends & family members turned out to cheer on as the crew returned home after Sunday’s battle with Cork in Croker.

Manager Ann Downey thanked those involved with camogie & the GAA in Kilkenny – but had special mention for her squad & its supporters.

