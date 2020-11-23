Hundreds without water in one county Kilkenny area

Up to 600 people in Goresbridge and the surrounding area are without water this morning.

Initially about 40 homes were affected by the outage yesterday however it appears the issue is bigger than originally understood.

Cllr Denis Hynes has the latest on the situation there telling KCLR News “It’s not good, I’ve been talking to the council yesterday, I’ve been talking to their senior engineer who’s been helpful and we’ve been in touch with Irish Water, they came out to mend the broken pipe yesterday, that was somewhere near Red Mills, and unfortunately they couldn’t mend it yesterday”.

He adds “The leak apparently is a lot worse than what they initially thought so my understanding is it’s to be fixed today by noon, that’s the latest information I got, they planned to have all the homes restored with water by 12 o’clock today”.

Irish Water meanwhile has told KCLR News that they are aware of 100 premises affected and everything should be back to normal by lunchtime.