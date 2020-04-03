Meet the team: ‘I once sang with Grace Jones’

He’s no stranger to Grace Jones and is an award-winning night owl.

Every day, KCLR tells its many listeners about the amazing people in communities across Carlow and Kilkenny.

And while we focus on the news, stories and music that matters to you – we thought we’d take a moment to introduce you to the folks who work at KCLR.

Kilkenny born and bred Roddie Cleere presents the Irish Music Show each Wednesday from 10pm to 1am on KCLR, promoting new, Irish indie acts.

1: How long have you been working at KCLR?

Ten years (really ????).

2: What’s the best thing about your job?

Playing the music.

3: What is the biggest challenge with your role?

Playing ALL the music I am sent.

4: Tell us something about yourself that people might not know about you.

I once sang with Grace Jones. Yes, THAT Grace Jones.

5: When you were little, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Grown up. Still working on it.

6: What are you watching on Netflix?

I don’t watch Netflix.

7: What are you most looking forward to doing when restrictions are lifted?

A lie in.

8: What have you learned about yourself in these last two weeks?

Life is too short, don’t sweat the small things.

9: Tell us about the last time you felt embarrassed.

I was standing in my back garden with just PJ legs on and I was pretending to do Tai Chi, only to realise my neighbour was watching.

10: If you could have dinner with anyone in world, who would you choose?

A good friend called Liz.