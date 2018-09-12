I.T. Carlow bidding for gender equality benchmark

I.T. Carlow’s to make a formal application for an Athena SWAN Bronze Award.

It would mean the third level facility would be the first in the technological sector to bid for the gender equality benchmark.

Across Irish universities only 19% of professors are women while in institutes of technology women make up just 29% of senior academic staff.

Dr Allison Kenneally is Director of the Office of Equality, Diversity & Inclusivity at IT Carlow.

She’s been telling KCLR News that “we’re working to improve gender equality and to create a very diverse, welcoming & inclusive culture at IT Carlow”.

A team of 24, staff & students, have been working for over a year on the application. They will apply in November of this year & will find out next April if they’ve been successful.