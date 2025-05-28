Kilkenny camogie captain Katie Power says she is relishing every moment of her leadership role as the Cats set out on another All-Ireland Championship journey.

Power, who led her side to an impressive opening-round victory over Derry in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship, will once again take centre stage this Saturday as Kilkenny welcome Waterford to UPMC Nowlan Park (12.30pm throw-in). The game will be broadcast live on KCLR, proudly supported by Crown Hair and Beauty Kilkenny.

Speaking on KCLR’s Camán Caint podcast, the Piltown star opened up about how her mindset has shifted in recent years and why 2024 feels different.

“I take it as a huge honor and I take something that may never happen again, so I want to enjoy and relish it – enjoy my camogie this year, maybe more so than I have the last couple of years,” she said.

When asked why this season feels more enjoyable than previous campaigns, Power was candid:

“It’s probably down to a mixture of things and it’s down to me as a person… in terms of performance levels, was I enjoying it? And obviously, as you said, we hadn’t been as successful. For me anyway, the end is obviously a little bit nearer than for other players, so I want to get the best out of myself and enjoy the game that I love for the last little bit that I have left in me.”

Saturday’s double-header in UPMC Nowlan Park promises to be a festival of black and amber, with the O’Neills.com All-Ireland Under-20 Final between Kilkenny and Tipperary also taking place later that day. KCLR is encouraging fans to #PackThePark and turn out in force for both matches.

Tickets are available now from the usual outlets – and for those who can't make it, KCLR will have full live coverage of both games.