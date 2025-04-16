In an interview with the KCLR Hurling Podcast, former Kilkenny hurler Micheal ‘Mickey’ Walsh gave his thoughts on the upcoming Leinster Hurling Championship.

Reflecting on the changes in hurling over the years, Mickey Walsh compared the pressures of the modern championship format to the old straight knockout system he was used to.

“Next Saturday, the lads will want to win, but they know if they don’t, it’s still not all over. Whereas back then, it was over and out, and you just had to move on until next year. So, tough going.”

The former Kilkenny star acknowledged the benefits of the current system, which provides teams with more opportunities to bounce back and regroup, unlike the old straight knockout format where a single loss could prematurely end a team’s championship hopes.

“The system now is absolutely brilliant. It gives everyone a fair and fighting chance, with four matches at least to get their house in order, get right, and if they don’t qualify, well then, there’s no excuse.”

Walsh also highlighted the strain of the intense fixture schedule, suggesting players need more time to recover between matches and enjoy their victories.

“With the effort they put in now, and the level they get to, and the velocity of the matches now, I just feel that there has to be a bigger gap between matches. I just think mid-August would be ideal.”

As Kilkenny prepares for the Championship, Walsh pointed out how the depth of Derek Lyng’s squad will be crucial, especially given the fast turnover between matches and the risk of injuries or red cards. This will provide new players with a chance to step up and make a name for themselves.

“At the end of the day, everybody wants to play, and every player feels they’re good enough to play. Whether his manager thinks so is another matter, but that’s why they’re in there. They’re not there to make up the numbers.”

With just a week to go until the Championship kicks off, Mickey gave his predictions on Kilkenny’s chances, as well as his thoughts on the other top contenders for the Leinster title.

“I think that Kilkenny will be strong enough. I think they found enough things in the league, it was very inconsistent at times, but look, it’s all about now.”

“Cork are slight favourites, with Limerick and Kilkenny next to them, and Clare, obviously, they’re All-Ireland champions, so we can’t dismiss them.”

Kilkenny will start their Leinster Championship campaign against Galway on April 19 at UPMC Nowlan Park, and you can catch all the action live on KCLR.

To hear more from Mickey Walsh, you can listen to the KCLR Hurling Podcast, available now wherever you get your podcasts.

Article by Hannah Sharpe