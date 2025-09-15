Heather Humphreys has been recounting visits to our locality while discussing her bid to become President of Ireland.

The Fine Gael backed former Minister was the first of the candidates hopeful of taking up the reins from Michael D Higgins in the 24th October elections to join our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily.

She talked of her hope to “represent Ireland with pride on the world stage’, her visits to Carlow and Kilkenny and whether she’d be a Traitor or a Faithful if she featured on Irish TV’s take of a popular reality show.

If you missed their conversation, listen back here;