IBEC calls for child benefit to be taxed for those on higher incomes

A call has been made to tax child benefit for those on higher incomes.

The employers body IBEC says the money generated should be used to pay for childcare services, as addressing the high cost of early years childcare would encourage more people into the workforce.

In a submission to the Commission on Taxation and Social Welfare, IBEC says the €140 a month payment should stay the same rate for those on low incomes.

It’s also suggested the state pension age should to be linked to life expectancy.