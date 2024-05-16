800 high-tech jobs are on the way for the country after IBM Ireland announced new investments in Dublin, Cork and Waterford.

The positions are aimed at building advanced software to advance Security, Automation and Hybrid Cloud.

The investment will create hundreds of roles in research and development, as well as digital sales and consulting.

The roles will be created across IBM sites in Dublin, Cork and at IBM’s subsidiary, Red Hat, located in Waterford.

The three-year investment is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

IBM has been in Ireland for more than 65 years during which time it has evolved its operations and capabilities to support the company’s global strategy.

IBM’s operations in Ireland help clients across key sectors such as financial services and healthcare.

Commenting on the announcement the Taoiseach Simon Harris said it demonstrates Ireland’s continued attractiveness as a preferred location for global companies to build out their digitalisation, research and innovation capabilities.

James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer, says; “As IBM continues to help organizations transform their businesses with hybrid cloud and AI, attracting, developing, and retaining talent remains a key priority. Today’s announcement is a result of our strong relationship with IDA Ireland and the Irish government, but is also a testament to the calibre of talent here in Ireland, one of many reasons Ireland continues to be a strategic location for IBM.”

Deborah Threadgold, IBM Ireland country general manager, adds; “We’re thrilled to announce this landmark and transformational initiative that will position the Irish operation at the cutting edge of next generation technology development within IBM globally.”

While Michael Lohan, IDA Ireland CEO, says; “This is a remarkable initiative by IBM Ireland that will not only drive transformation within IBM and Red Hat’s operations but will deliver strong impact in Dublin, Cork and Waterford. It is also set to deliver real uplift in the Irish technology ecosystem by advancing capabilities across key growth areas for IDA Ireland such as Cloud, AI, Quantum and Cybersecurity. IDA Ireland has partnered with IBM for more than 60 years and we look forward to continuing to do so throughout this exciting project.”

For the latest information and to apply for the currently open roles at IBM and Red Hat, visit ibm.com/careers