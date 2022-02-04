Iconic Lime Kiln tower in Carlow to stay on protected structures list

Carlow sugar factory’s Lime Kiln tower will stay on the protected structures list.

The decision was reached as Councillors sat to discuss the draft county development plan on Thursday evening.

Not all members were in favour of the decision, but 14 of them voted to keep it as a protected structure in the county.

Councillor Fergal Browne was among them saying it’s the last reminder of the sugar beet industry in Carlow:

“Either Greencore who own the site currently, or whoever might buy the site in the future will have to maintain the structure and possibly come to the table with proposals to develop the site, with a view in my opinion to keeping the memory of the sugar factory alive”

Local artist Rennie Buenting had raised concerns on KCLR Live recently that the building was in danger of being delisted.

She had urged people who wanted the structure kept to make their views known to the local authority.