ICU crew from Carlow & Kilkenny’s St Luke’s Hospital bidding to help raise €100,000

Carlow & Kilkenny hospital staff will this morning begin a two-day cycle to Dublin.

It’s part of a fundraising initiative by Intensive Care Unit crews from across the country in aid of four charities supporting people affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

The ‘ICU 4 U Charity Cycle‘ wants to raise €100,000 for Alone, Breakthrough Cancer Research, Aware and ICUsteps – patient aftercare support.

It’s been a busy time for the doctors, nurses & the rest of their teams as they’ve been at the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus but Consultant Anaesthestist at St Luke’s Hospital Dr Niall Kavanagh, who is the chair of the local leg, told KCLR News “So one of the ideas I think behind this was to try find a platform for which all of the frontline healthcare workers could show in return, if you like, their appreciation for the support that they had at the time and continue to have and then I think parallel to that there was enthusiasm for maybe turning the focus to other groups in the country who were really affected by the lockdown & the Covid emergency”.

The cycle starts this Thursday (Sept 3) morning as Dr Kavanagh explains “It’s taking place over two days and groups of cyclists would represent, where possible, front line workers from the hospitals in the regions in the country, they would be cycling from their homebases so each group will be starting on Thursday morning, will be overnighting somewhere between where they start & the Phoenix Park, the Kilkenny group are going to cycle on Thursday morning down to Waterford then follow the Waterford group back to Kilkenny then on the Friday morning both groups will cycle to Dublin”.