Icy roads see several minor collisions in Kilkenny this morning

Local drivers are being urged to take caution, after four minor collisions have already occurred on the M9 motorway this morning.

There were no injuries in any of the incidents, but Thomastown Gardaí are warning that the route, both north and south bound, is still “treacherous”.

They’re asking all drivers to only make essential journeys and to slow down on the motorway in particular.

It comes as a Met Éireann warning for snow and ice remains in place across Carlow and Kilkenny this morning.

It’s in effect for all of Leinster as well as Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal until midday.