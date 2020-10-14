If you were on the road between The Rower & Graignamanagh on 5th October gardai want to hear from you

The cause of a fatal road crash in County Kilkenny last week is still unknown.

A tractor and trailer overturned on the road between The Rower and Graiguenamanagh.

The driver, a local man in his fifties, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny in a serious condition and later died.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Inspector Anthony Farrell has been telling KCLR News “On Monday last, the 5th of October, at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon a single vehicle collision occurred at Ballyogan, Graignamanagh involving a tractor & trailer unit, the driver was a local man and has since died and our sincere sympathies are with his family, the tractor & trailer unit was traveling from The Rower towards Graignamanagh and the Garda Siochana are presently uncertain of the cause of the accident & seek assistance from the public”.

Inspector Farrell adds “It’s a modern tractor & trailer unit, there’s a little identifying colour on the tractor but the trailer unit was described as red in colour, maybe you were in the area at the time or may have seen the tractor and the trailer unit from the road, any feedback that would help with the garda investigation would be greatly appreciated”.

Gardaí at Thomastown are calling on any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, or who were travelling in the area between 3.15p.m. and 4p.m. to come forward

Anybody who can help can contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.