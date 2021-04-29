If you wish to report a crime relating to time spent at a Mother & Baby Home, Gardaí want to hear from you

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who wants to report a crime relating to their stay at a Mother and Baby home, to contact them.

Crimes relating to pregnancy or abuse can be reported via email, phone or by calling to a local Garda station and anyone who reports a crime will receive personal contact within 48 hours.

A dedicated Garda team has reviewed the report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission to determine whether the information could form the basis for criminal investigations.

After careful consideration, Gardaí are of the view that there is insufficient detail to launch any criminal investigations because individuals aren’t identified.

They’re now appealing to anyone who wishes to report a crime relating to a pregnancy or abuse involving their stay at a Mother and Baby Home to contact them so that crimes can be investigated where possible.

An Garda Síochána says it’s fully aware of the profound impact on the lives of those affected and the concerns of the wider public.

It says will deal with any matters reported in a sensitive manner and will, where possible, progress matters through investigation.

People can report a crime by emailing [email protected] by phoning 1800 555 222. or by calling to a local Garda station.