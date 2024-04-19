A Fine Gael MEP says he’s confident the government will support farmers struggling because of the prolonged wet weather.

It comes as EU lawmakers and agriculture specialists gather alongside Irish farmers for a special conference in Co. Carlow.

They’ll be discussing the future of farming and farm incomes.

MEP Sean Kelly, who’s organised the event, believes the government will help those farmers worst hit by the bad weather noting; “There will be supports there to allow them to do that because otherwise we cannot afford to lose any more farms and of course the whole question of generational renewal is going to come into it because if young farmers don’t see a future then there is no future for agriculture”.