IFAC secures six nominations for the Irish Accountancy Awards

Ireland’s farming, food & agri-business specialist professional services firm, Ifac, has been shortlisted in six categories of the Irish Accountancy Awards.

The 2020 event, like many others, is moving online with winners in a range of sections announced on November 18 but will continue to recognise excellence in the accountancy profession in Ireland and celebrate firms and individuals who have provided the highest quality of service and value to their clients.

Ifac which has over 30 offices around the country including one in Kilkenny, has gotten the nod in the areas of:

Large Practice of the Year

Advisory Team of the Year: Ifac Food & Agribusiness Team

Accountant of the Year: James Farrell, Partner at ifac’s Tullamore/Mullingar branch offices

Best Use of Technology in Accountancy & Finance (End User): Ifac FarmPRO

Young Accountant of the Year: Eoin Hanson at ifac’s Trim branch office

Part-Qualified Accountant of the Year: Jerry O’ Neill at ifac’s Bandon branch office

Ben Fogarty is a Partner at the Kilkenny office & says “We are delighted to be shortlisted for the Irish Accountancy Awards 2020 for Large Practice of the Year, Advisory Team of the Year, and Best use of Technology, as well as for some of the individual accountant categories. It is great to be recognised for providing a quality service”.

He adds “Ifac has been at the heart of agriculture and food since 1975, providing specialist advice to the farming, food and agri-business community. We are one of Ireland’s top ten professional services firms employing over 400 people locally, and offering a full range of financial services to support our clients’ business needs. Congratulations to all the 2020 finalists.”

Full shortlist here