IKEA confirms it’s to open its next Plan and Order Point in Carlow town

IKEA has confirmed that Carlow town will be the location for their fifth Plan and Order Point.

There’d been some speculation locally after signage went up at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre but though the company confirmed to KCLR News that it was looking at Leinster, it couldn’t give an exact location.

This morning however, a spokeperson says it will open the doors of its newest offering at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre on the 23rd of February.

And it intends to add other such outlets at points across the country – the specialised stores focus on bespoke kitchen and wardrobe design planning and offer customers access to home furnishing advice and expertise, supporting them in designing, buying, and installing their ideal kitchens and bedrooms.

Martyn Allan, Market Manager, IKEA Ireland, said: “We’re excited to bring a touch of Swedishness and affordable home-furnishings to parts of Ireland where we’ve not yet had a physical presence before. In the Plan and Order Points, we design dream kitchens at an affordable price. They’re also a fantastic place for us to help people living far away from our store in Ballymun with their other IKEA purchases, such as ordering a sofa or a wardrobe.

IKEA is also ramping up its investment in its store in Ballymun. This month, a major €4.5m project to upgrade the store’s façade and carpark will commence. Inside the store, the retailer has just opened an all-new children’s department as well a refurbished bedrooms department.

IKEA also confirmed that its new Customer Distribution Centre in Rathcoole, Dublin will open later this spring. The Distribution Centre will bring much faster deliveries to Irish customers, reducing delivery times from about 7–10 days today to 2–3 days once up and running.

The announcement of IKEA’s continued expansion plans and price investments comes as the global CEO, Jesper Brodin, visits the Ballymun store.

Jesper Brodin, CEO of Ingka Group said: “It’s exciting to be here in Dublin and to see first hand the success the Irish team have built up. People in Ireland love their homes, and it’s a privilege for us to help create even better Irish homes with well-designed, sustainable, and affordable home furnishings. Ireland is a special market for us and even if we haven’t been present that long, we see huge love for IKEA here. I think this comes down to Irish people’s sociable nature and desire to create homes where they can be together with family and friends.

“We’re excited and optimistic about the future. Our main focus right now is to continue to lower our prices as well as expanding to more places, to make it even easier to shop with us.”