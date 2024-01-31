IKEA confirm plans for further Leinster presence but won’t yet be drawn on Carlow confirmation

Speculation continues regarding a potential IKEA presence in Carlow.

Posters have gone up at The Fairgreen Shopping Centre where it appears a unit there may become an another Plan and Order point for the Swedish retailer.

The company has four of these in Ireland which focus on kitchens and a spokesperson has told KCLR News that they have plans to open more this year to “bring a touch of Swedishness and affordable home-furnishings to parts of Ireland where we’ve yet not had any presence”.

With regards to location however, all they would confirm is that “people in Leinster might soon have some yellow and blue closer to their homes”.