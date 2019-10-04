Illegal dumping incident in Carlow described as disgraceful

Another incident of illegal dumping in Carlow is being described as utterly disgraceful.

324 kilos of rubbish, along with a garden bench, and the front bumper of a car were dumped at Kill Cross in Carlow.

It has now been collected by the council.

Speaking to KCLR News, this is what local councillor Will Paton has to say about the dumping:

I mean you always get some black bags in different areas, but this really takes the biscuit. Quite a considerable effort goes into dumping to that level. The council staff had to fill one of their vans to bring it to the dump. It’s shocking, it’s disgraceful in this day and age – and probably the most disappointing thing about it is that it could have been recycled for free.