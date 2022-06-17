“I’m here to listen” Minister of State Joe O’Brien tells various groupings during his visit to Kilkenny today

“I’m here to listen”.

So said Joe O’Brien, Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities as he kicked off a busy visit to Kilkenny this morning.

His first stop was at 11 Irishtown to launch the Kilkenny Volunteer Centre and to meet some of those involved.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was on the trail with him and spoke with a number of those he met along the way:

There was plenty of positivity at the new centre, some coming with sweet treats:

Minister O’Brien took a breather to speak to our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live:

It was then onto the nearby Fr McGrath Centre to hear from an inspirational group:

Those involved with the Kilkenny Amárach Nua Community Employment Training Scheme were very vocal on the obstacles faced by people recovering from mental health and addiction.

Hear more about the programme here:

Finishing up in The Butts, it was across town to John Street for the Ukrainian Response One Stop Shop.

Members of Kilkenny Leader Partnership and some of the local Ukrainian community outlined the work and supports that are available locally:

Many told of the horrors they left behind in their native country and of how grateful they are to the Irish people with one lady saying “People here are very warm, welcoming and compassionate” while our schools too were praised.

Ukraine was also to the fore for the Minister’s fourth destination; Council Chamber at County Hall where he met with the Community Response Forum which includes our own Tetiana Kushchyk who heads up our KCLR Ukraine Information Service

He heard too from other members of that grouping, including Local Link‘s Jackie Meally and Kilkenny County Council‘s newest Director of Services Fiona Deegan …

“Thank you for your efforts, they’re extraordinary” was Minister O’Brien’s reaction to what he heard.

Bishop Birch Community Centre welcomed in Minister Joe O’Brien where he met with the Kilkenny Traveller Community Movement.

Members here too spoke of issues surrounding accommodation, mental health, addiction and boredom with frustrations around ‘more talk, less action, evident.

Helena Power sums up how it went:

Minister O’Brien also walked on to nearby Community Radio Kilkenny City before his last stop at Butler House and Gardens to meet with Tus and Rural Social Scheme Workers.

But there was time too to squeeze in a meeting with Kilkenny-based Lion Philip O’Neill: