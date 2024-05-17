Carlow County Countcil’s bidding to provide as many homes as it can.

Work’s underway on a number of projects across the county, some of which were visited yesterday by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

He turned the sod on 21 new two, three and four bed houses on the Thomas Traynor Road in Tullow which are due for completion mid next year.

And he got to see a number of areas where derelict or vacant buildings and sites are undergoing transformations; including at Haymarket, Cox’s Lane while the visit marked a return too to Castleview House which is being revamped into nine apartments.

First stop though was at the Hacketstown Fire Training & Development Centre where CEO of Carlow County Council Coilín O’Reilly was among those greeting the Minister …

Acting Fire Chief Liam Carroll also welcomed the Minister to Hacketstown Fire Training Centre …

The Minister addressed trainees …

Minister @DarraghOBrienTD addressing trainees at the fire service’s training & development centre in Hacketstown during his visit to Co #Carlow yesterday … pic.twitter.com/URvzo7bwDK — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) May 17, 2024

.. and tried out some of their equipment.

At the Thomas Traynor Road in Tullow Minister O’Brien turned the sod on a new development which will see 21, two to four bed houses available for those on the area’s housing list.



Carlow County Council’s senior executive officer in housing, Brian O’Donovan, had the details;

Castleview House in Graiguecullen’s one of the properties undergoing a revamp and work’s underway to complete nine apartments there. One of the new occupants, who’s been experiencing homelessness, was delighted to get his keys while the builder involved outlined the project;

It’s one of many buildings and sites undergoing a transformation as Carlow County Council’s Town Regeneration Officer Nicola Lawler and Vacant Homes Officer Brigid Deenihan outlined;

At nearby Cox’s Lane in Carlow, construction’s underway at two derelict commercial units and adjoining site to provide six houses and six apartments;

As for the Minister himself, he had the overview of his visit;