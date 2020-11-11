Immediate action is needed to support public service broadcasters

The government has been urged to take immediate action to preserve public sector broadcasting.

An Oireachtas committee today heard evidence amid falling advertising revenue for the radio sector.

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI) insists the future of local and regional radio stations can’t be guaranteed without state funding.

IBI Chair and KCLR CEO John Purcell says immediate action is needed from the government and Minister Catherine Martin to support public service broadcasters.

The Kilkenny man appealed to politicians to examine new schemes to fund independent journalism adding that without intervention it’s far from guaranteed that such work can continue at the same levels on local and regional radio.

To view the discussion click here (scroll to 14 minutes for the start of the piece).