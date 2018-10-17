Important project promoting integration in Carlow launching today

An important project is being launched in Carlow later to help promote integration in the county.

“Our story So Far” is being unveiled at Visual at half past six this evening.

There’s people from 40 different countries living in Carlow now with substantial communities from Latvia, Poland, English and Lituania, Spain, Portugal and Romania.

Karl Duffy from Carlow County Development explains what this is about:

“It’s a workbook at this stage, which is made up of stories from different people who have come to Carlow over the last 15 to 20 years and made Carlow their home.

“And it’s part of our supports to schools, and part of our supports towards greater integration and participation in the greater Carlow community.”