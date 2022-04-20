IMRO Radio Awards back in person with a return to Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny

Irish broadcasters are set to descend on Kilkenny again later this year.

The IMRO Radio Awards are back in person with a return to Lyrath Estate on the 7th of October for those involved in local, regional and national broadcasting.

On the night forty-one category awards will be handed out to a range of people involved in music, speech, news, programmes, as well as personalities, in recognition of those involved in the sector both on-air and behind the scenes.

Speaking today at the launch, Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards, Chris Doyle said “The IMRO Radio Awards recognises the best of radio broadcasting in Ireland and the competition for the highly sought-after awards is huge. We look forward to receiving entries from across the country for what has been another exceptional year for broadcasting. I would like to thank IMRO for their on-going and valued support as title sponsor which allows the awards to continue and most importantly plan for an in-person ceremony in 2022 to recognise this amazing industry”.

Returning as headline sponsor once again, IMRO Ireland Chairperson Eleanor McEvoy said “We can be sure that the world is truly coming back to life post Covid now that it’s been announced that the 2022 IMRO Radio Awards will be happening in person! A highlight of the broadcasting calendar, the awards enable the entire radio community to gather together under one roof to celebrate the finest broadcasting talents. You just know that this one is going to be special”

While Celene Craig, Chief Executive of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, commented “This year marks a very welcome return to the in-person ceremony that highlights the breadth of talent working in the radio sector today. Acknowledging the skill and achievements of those in the industry, and their commitment to delivering diverse and high quality programming to listeners, is hugely important.”