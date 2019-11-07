Inaugural Garda Youth Awards for Kilkenny & Carlow to be presented later

Stand out achievements by young people in Kilkenny and Carlow will be celebrated this evening.

The inaugural Kilkenny Carlow Garda Youth awards are taking place in Hotel Kilkenny.

The judging panel includes Kilkenny Hurling legend Henry Sheflin, David Walsh of Netwatch, Editor of Kilkenny People Brian Keyes and Inspector Liam Connolly.

It’s to recognise young people, aged between 13 and 21, who have achieved extraordinary things, and made their community a better place.