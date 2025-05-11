There’s been a year on year increase in the numbers of homes availing of the Warmer Homes Scheme in Carlow and Kilkenny.

That’s according to local TD Peter “Chap” Cleere, who says the scheme is aimed at improving energy efficiency in homes suffering from energy poverty and provides fully funded retrofits.

Deputy Cleere says thousands of homes have already benefited from the scheme.

“We have almost 5,000 homes in Carlow and Kilkenny, that have been fully retrofitted in the last 4 years, in 2020 we had 360 homes, and that figure is just under 2,000 homes in 2024, which is a phenomenal increase of over 500%, so it really is making a difference.”