Increased traffic and lack of adequate infrastructure the main concerns for those at final public Loughmacask meeting

The final public meeting to discuss the big developments planned for the Loughmacask area in Kilkenny went ahead last night.

Up to 100 attended what was described as an informative meeting which ran more smoothly than previous events.

But increased traffic volume and the feeling that the developments are proceeding before adequate infrastructure is in place are among the worries for those living in the area.

Those who want to share their views on the plan have until October 28 to do so.

Director of Services with the council Tim Butler has welcomed the level of engagement so far:

“This is part of a bigger process and when the actual draft comes back out again for public display, we would hope that people stay engaged with us on this because plans are no good if you don’t have engagement and if you don’t have the buy-in from the people who matter,” said Tim.