Increases continue in Covid-19 patients at St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny

The number of Coronavirus patients at St Luke’s continues to rise.

33 people being treated for Covid-19 after two more admissions yesterday – while one more person is suspected of having it too.

There’s 10 Covid-19 patients at University Hospital Waterford, with two more thought to have it.

There’s also still 10 patients waiting for beds as the ED overcrowding issues continue, with a number of wards closed and in- and out-patient services still suspended.

Meanwhile, a local orthopaedic surgeon’s warning of the impact of Covid-19 on other health services.

Consultant Stuart Edwards, who’s based at Aut Even Hospital in Kilkenny, has been telling KCLR that other issues are building up in the system, particularly in the area of mental health.