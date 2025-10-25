First counts of ballots in the presidential election are now underway.

Catherine Connolly will be Ireland’s next president after a commanding win over Heather Humphreys.

The Fine Gael Director of Elections, Martin Heydon, has conceded defeat as counting continues across the country.

Some first counts could be announced as early as 2pm – but a final result likely won’t be known until 5 or 6pm.

Catherine Connolly may come away with the largest percentage win in presidential history, if she can surpass Eamon de Valera’s 56.3 per cent of the vote.

At lunchtime in the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency Catherine Connolly was on 62%, Humphreys 30%, Gavin 7% with around 2,900 spoilt votes.