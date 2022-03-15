Information sought on man missing from Co Wicklow

Gardaí are appealing for information on a man missing from Co Wicklow.

24-year-old Kelvin Breen was last seen just before midday yesterday (Monday, 14th March) at the bus stop on Wexford Road in Arklow.

He’s described as being 5 feet 8 inches in height and of a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

There’s some concern for his welfare so anybody with information is asked to contact their local garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.