INMO executive council to hold emergency meeting as overcrowding crisis continues
34 patients are on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital for Carlow Kilkenny today
An emergency meeting of the executive council of the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation is to take place today.
It concerns HSE action in relation to the current overcrowding crisis.
There’s no change to the numbers on trolleys at St Luke’s today even though the national number has come down.
There are still 34 waiting on a bed at the local hospital.