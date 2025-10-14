The CEO of Carlow Chamber says it’s wonderful that a popular music store is returning to the locality.

Golden Discs is set to reopen in Carlow town this weekend, its previous outlet here closed in 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokesperson for the retailer says the team is thrilled to be returning with its brand new offering at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre which opens on Saturday (18th Oct) with plenty of fun planned for those who swing by.

They say it’ll stock “One of Ireland’s widest selections of vinyl and CDs, spanning contemporary chart-toppers, classic albums and collector editions alongside turntables, headphones and a huge range of merchandise”.

Customers too can explore the collection of music T-shirts, apparely, posters, Funkos, plush toys and the latest pop culture collectibles.

Stephen Fitzgerald, CEO of Golden Discs, says; “We’ve had so many loyal customers from Carlow contact us over the years asking when we’d be back — and we’re delighted to finally say that the wait is over. Fairgreen is the perfect home for Golden Discs, and we can’t wait to welcome back familiar faces and meet a whole new generation of music lovers.”

Nicola Doran says while a lot’s been said of businesses closing, it’s not all negative on the local landscape;