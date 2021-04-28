International travel unlikely before August according to Carlow man who heads up the Irish Travel Agents Association

People won’t be allowed to travel for foreign holidays until the end of August, according to the Irish Travel Agents Association.

That’s despite MEPs voting today on a proposal for a digital green certificate or a so-called Covid passport. (More on that here).

This would show whether someone’s been fully vaccinated, tested negative, or recovered from the virus and would allow a return to the free movement of people across the EU this summer.

Spain’s Tourism Minister already said the country is ready to welcome back tourists in June.

But Carlow native Pat Dawson from the ITAA doesn’t think Irish people will be allowed to travel abroad until late August.

The EU is hoping to have these covid passports in place in two months’ time.